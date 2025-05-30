Historic Corpus Christi Cathedral is undergoing renovations after 40 years

EDITOR'S NOTE: The story has been changed to reflect that seed money donated by the Kenedy Memorial Foundation initiated the renovations at the Corpus Christi Cathedral. The Diocese of Corpus Christi will ask parishioners throughout the Diocese to make donations.

The last time Corpus Christi Cathedral received a renovation was 40 years ago. Many parishioners will soon notice another new look at the church.

"In many ways, [the changes] just compliment what is already here, really," Father Pete Elizardo, Director for the Office of Divine Worship for the Diocese of Corpus Christi, said.

One of the main concerns that the community has brought to the attention of the cathedral church is the sound quality during masses. Father Elizardo said that during previous renovations, it has compromised the ability to hear clearly, especially if you are sitting in the back pews.

"There's a new technology coming in to where those who have, are hearing impaired, there will be a component in the cathedral that will connect to their hearing aids, and so they hear clearly," Father Elizardo said.

Other upgrades the church will be getting are new lighting systems, pews, floors, air conditioning, a much-needed paint job, and much more. Father James Stembler, Rector of Corpus Christi Cathedral, explained that confessionals will also be redesigned to create a more welcoming atmosphere.

"Then there is a shrine to Our Lady of Guadalupe," Father Stembler said. “There will be another shrine dedicated to all saints, so there will be two confessionals and two shrines.”

Father Stembler told KRIS 6 News the Kenedy Memorial Foundation donated seed money to start the renovations at the Corpus Christi Cathedral. In the meantime, the Diocese of Corpus Christi will ask parishioners throughout the Diocese to make donations to fund the renovations.

"We are a Catholic church, this is the mother church of our diocese of all the Catholics, but because of who she is as the mother church, the doors remain open to anyone and everyone," Father Elizardo said.

The cathedral will temporarily close beginning Saturday, May 31. During this time, all weekend masses and mass intentions will be transferred to Sacred Heart Church.

The following is the new mass time according to the Corpus Christi Cathedral:

Monday – Friday:

7:00 am & 12:05 pm Emmanual Chapel (English)*

Saturday:

5:00 pm Sacred Heart (English)

Sunday:

7:00 am Emmanuel Chapel (English) 8:00 am Sacred Heart (Spanish) 9:30 am Sacred Heart (English, not televised or livestreamed) 12:30 pm Sacred Heart (English)



The renovations are expected to be completed by the end of this year or early 2026.

