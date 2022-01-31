Hiring event at CHRISTUS Spohn - Shoreline Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Bring your resume and head on out to CHRISTUS Spohn - Shoreline on Tuesday to meet with hiring managers to talk about their various nursing support and allied health opportunities.

From 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., the hospital's hiring team will be available to job seekers to discuss their open positions as CNAS, LVNS, PCTS, CSTS, RRTS, Pharmacy Techs, MLTS, MRI Techs and CT Techs.

Register for the event and meet the team on the North Tower 3rd Floor at 600 Elizabeth St. in Corpus Christi.