Hilliard Law firm helps turn shelter lot into safe, peaceful retreat

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A once-overgrown corner of the parking lot is now a tranquil retreat, thanks to Hilliard Law Firm.

Residents of Rustic House, the men's shelter at Corpus Christi Metro Ministries, said the space represents far more than fresh paint and clean tables.

“What they have done is restored dignity to our most vulnerable neighbors, which is our task every single day,” said Patty Clark, CEO of Corpus Christi Metro Ministries.“The reaction from our folks who live here, even on the day when all this was going on, is they can't believe it.”

After weeks of dedicated work, Rustic House residents now have access to a dedicated outdoor space — something they’ve never had before.

“It's always important for people, wherever they live, to have a space that is outdoors,” said Clark.

Rustic House provides critical support to men rebuilding their lives. But until now, that support didn’t include a calming, outdoor place where residents could unwind or feel at home.

“We didn't have that just based on space, and this area at the back of our parking lot had become overgrown,” she said.

That’s where Hilliard Law Firm stepped in. Attorney Alex Hilliard and his team turned vision into reality — clearing the area, painting, cooking meals, and more.

“It was inaccessible to some people who come here for help, and we cleared out brush, we painted tables, serving meals, cooking food. We had our entire law firm out here,” he said.

What was once unused space is now a sanctuary — a place to sit, talk, and heal. Hilliard says this is what true community support looks like.

“We're here to serve this city and give back just the way this city has given to us in each of our own individual ways,” added Hilliard.

