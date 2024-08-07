High-rise apartments and hotels could replace old Sunrise Mall

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — If you've driven down South Padre Island Drive recently, you've probably noticed a fence has gone up around part of Sunrise Mall which was once known as the premier shopping spot in Corpus Christi in the 1980s and 90s.

Manuel Venegas Fence has been erected around a portion of Sunrise Mall.

The reason- an Oklahoma City-based company, that purchased the property in November 2023, is preparing to demolish the vacant mall and hopefully build two apartment buildings, two hotels, and two restaurants in its place.

According to documents obtained by the City of Corpus Christi Development Services Office, the property owner has hired Alpine Construction, Inc. out of Plano, Texas to demolish the property.

City of Corpus Christi

According to sketches submitted to the city, future plans for the area include erecting a 25-story apartment building that would include 200 apartments right off McArdle Road just north of the parking garage and west of the old Burlington Store. It also calls to build a Hotel Element by Marriott and an A.C. Hotel by Marriott, right behind Little Woodrow's and two proposed restaurants could be built off South Padre Island. One of the restaurants would be built in front of Bel Furniture while the second proposed restaurant would be built in the parking lot that often holds small carnivals and circuses.

It appears work is already getting underway to transform the old mall. A fence is now up on the east side of Bel Furniture and runs to the east end of the old Planet Fitness. An excavator and a cherry picker have been parked near the old Mervyn's for days.

Manuel Venegas

According to the City of Corpus Christi, the demolition crew applied to demolish the old mall. The city approved their application on July 11. That permit gives the crew 180 days to tear down the structure.

KRIS 6 News

In the meantime, KRIS 6 discovered Patel Real Estate Holdings, LLC purchased the old Sunrise Mall in November 2023. We requested an interview with the group on July 30, but have yet to receive a response.

There is no word yet on when the demolition will begin. Stay with KRIS 6 News for any new details about this new development.