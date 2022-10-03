HHM: Vicente Carranza, local radio legend reflects on his experience

Vicente Carranza launched "Verdades y Mentiras" in 1994 on K-UNO.

The show was on the air for 33 years, serving as a platform to reach the Hispanic public of the Coastal Bend and neighboring cities, where various topics were discussed, including religion and politics.

Carranza says he became interested in radio because he wanted to be the voice of the people.

You see, years before his gig as a radio broadcaster, Carranza was an activist.

"I was involved in strikes, marches, protests in everything," said Carranza. "Not only here but with the Brown Berets in the Bronx in New York."

Carranza was also a member of the United States Air Force, serving his country from 1960 through 1968.

"Thanks to the air force, I was able to leave Texas, and I was in the air force for 8 years", Carranza said.

Today, Carranza is a family man, married with three children and two granddaughters, and at 82 years of age, he says he looks back fondly at his more than three decades on the radio.

