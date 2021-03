ROBSTOWN, Texas — Lovers of exotic pets and reptiles are in for a treat this weekend as thousands of these animals will be available to see all day Saturday and Sunday.

The Herps Exotic Reptile and Pet Show will be at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds in Robstown Feb. 27 and Feb. 28.

Over one hundred tables will feature reptiles, amphibians, insects and more. Concessions will be available, and tickets can be purchased at the door or online.