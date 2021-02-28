Helping the community with the 'Good Market'

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A special event to benefit both the community and foster kids took place Saturday afternoon at Nueces Brewing Company.

'Good Market' organizers brought more than 40 local vendors into the Nueces Brewing Company to put on a market that included jewelry, fashion, oddities, vegan, organic, and vintage goods; all with the hope of building a stronger community.

"We saw this as an opportunity to bring the community together, to keep the economy within the economy, meaning people from our community are spending money with local businesses to stay in the community instead of giving them to Target, Walmart, we're buying our goods from each other," said curator for Good Texas, Josh Winston.

Good Texas also collecting donations for Foster Angels of South Texas. They're still looking for items like diapers, socks, restaurant gift cards and anything that will help a child entering the foster care transition.

The 'Good Market' is held on the last Saturday of every month at the Nueces Brewing Company.