Help CCPD identify vehicle of interest in West Side Burger King shooting

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — UPDATE: 10/03/2022 at 3:08 P.M:

Corpus Christi Police Detectives are seeking help from the public to identify occupants that were traveling in a vehicle of interest.

Investigators have obtained surveillance images of the vehicle of interest, which is described as a Gray in color, Nissan Rogue.

If you have any information about this vehicle or the occupant(s), please call our Criminal Investigations Division at 361-886-2840.

UPDATE 09/08/22 at 2:49 P.M:

CCPD senior public information officer Travis Pace said officers were dispatched to a shooting at about 1:19 p.m.

When officials arrived at the scene, police found three men who had been shot.

Pace said they were taken to the hospital.

Although it's still preliminary information, Pace said that they are still investigating the shooting.

"We don't know if the building was hit, they are still having to trace down where the rounds went, what they hit, and if other type of property was damaged as a result of the shooting," he said.

There are no deaths associated with the shooting, Pace said. The incident remains under investigation.

"It doesn't appear to be a random act of violence," Pace added.

Pace said the CCPD is pursuing leads and anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact (361) 886-2840 or call Crime Stoppers at (361) 888-8477.

KRIS 6 News spoke with an employee of a business nearby that wanted to stay anonymous. She said police arrived on the scene about five minutes after the gun was fired.

She said she heard the shooting and it sounded like about eight or nine shots.

Running back to the business, she said she — along with everyone in the business — were scared the shooter would enter the business.

She said the area is known for alleged crimes like fights and robberies.

“Nothing ever happened during the day. I just know that there’s a lot of stuff that happens at night but yeah. They need someone to patrol during the lunch rush," she said.

ORIGINAL:

The Corpus Christi Police Department is responding to a reported shooting at the Burger King on the 5200 block of Brownsville Road.

The West Oso Superintendent told KRIS 6 News that all of the West Oso Independent School District campuses have been placed on lockdown, as a precaution.

Old Brownsville Road is now closed as officials work the scene.

Information is limited, and KRIS 6 News has a crew at the scene to get more information.

This is a developing story, check back with Kris 6 News for updates.