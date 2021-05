CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With heavy rains expected to continue throughout the week, the city's parklands and grounds have become saturated.

City officials are asking those planning to visit a city park during the next several days to be mindful of protecting them by avoiding driving or walking on wet grass. Doing that could lead to severe damage to our recreational areas.

Citizens can also protect the parks by staying on the concrete pads during their visit or waiting until park grounds dry up.