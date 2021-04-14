SWAT teams respond to armed man on Adams Drive

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man was taken into custody following a two-hour stand-off.

According to police, officers were called out to a home on the 200 block of Adams Drive near Roosevelt Drive due to a disturbance.

Officers said the man was given a trespass warning and the individual left.

However, a couple of hours later, police said the man showed up at home again and appeared to have a rifle.

Corpus Christi Police Department Lieutenant Mike Pena said that is when officers called in SWAT and Hostage negotiators to talk to the man.

Constables with the Nueces County Sheriff's Department blocked off streets surrounding the home to assist in the situation.

Lt. Pena said the man eventually gave himself up and was taken into custody.

Officers said they will evaluate what charges the man could face later after their investigation.

According to CCISD Police Chief Captain Warnke, both lockdowns at Travis Elementary and Sam Houston elementary have been lifted.