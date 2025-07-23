CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Lice Angels, one of the few lice treatment clinics in the Coastal Bend has noticed a surge in head lice cases. This comes as the new school year approaches.

Head lice cases on the rise in Corpus Christi ahead of new school year

CEO of Lice Angels, Miranda McMahon is currently scheduling between 8 and 15 appointments a day.

"In the last few weeks we've seen a huge rise," McMahon said.

McMahon attributes the increase to typical summer activities where children are in close contact.

"We think it's because of the summer camps, and sleepovers, sports and things like that, but normally like every summer back to school time is our busiest time of the year, but it's been crazy busy right now," McMahon said.

The clinic is working to prevent further spread before students return to classrooms.

"I'm also doing 50 free cases so if anybody has lice that can't afford it or they don't have Driscoll Medicaid, I'll do it for free," McMahon said.

For parents concerned about school policies, Corpus Christi Independent School District has protocols in place for students who may come to school with lice.

"We actually check their heads in a private confidential manner. If we do find head lice on the students, then we'll notify the parents. The state law says that the student can stay for the remainder of the school day," Director for Student Health Services at CCISD, Veronica Sisk said.

Sisk explained that students are excused from school and given a full day to receive treatment before returning.

"We do check them again, we ask parents to come back in with them," Sisk said.

Lice Angels is open six days a week and also offers after-hours house calls.

For more information call Miranda McMahon at (361) 698-9020.