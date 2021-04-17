Harry Potter's wizard world comes to life at Corpus Christi museum's science event

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Saturday, the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History took a trip into the magical.

The Amazing Wizard of Science event was hosted last year with mostly adults in mind, but this year, because of the pandemic, the museum decided to turn the magical world into a family event to provide a little magic for everyone.

"Every hour on the hour we have live science shows, we also have where you can take flying lessons and learn to fly your broom, we also have the Feathered Friends and Company as well as South Botanical Gardens. They have parrots, snakes, lizards, all kinds of things that you can come and hold and pet," said Kris Tovar with the science and history museum.

The list didn't stop there. They also had a sorting hat to tell you which house you belong in, and lunch that included Harry Potter themed items like Butter Beer cookies and Mary's cakes..