Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Harbor Bridge to close for routine inspection

harbor bridge traffic.PNG
KRIS 6 News
harbor bridge traffic.PNG
Posted at 5:29 PM, Dec 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-05 18:29:48-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation said in a release The Harbor Bridge is scheduled to undergo its regularly scheduled safety inspection during the weeks of Dec. 5 and Dec. 12, which will require multiple, daytime lane closures of U.S. Hwy-181.

The Harbor Bridge has three travel lanes in each direction. So, each closure will affect two of the three lanes in one direction. One travel lane during the closure will remain open. During that closure, all travel lanes in the other direction will remain open.

All lanes in the opposite direction of the closures will be open to traffic. All work is weather permitting.

The closures, which are scheduled each day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., are:

  • Dec. 5–9

Monday, Tuesday (Dec. 5, 6) – Center, right lanes of US 181 southbound

Wednesday, Thursday, Friday (Dec. 7, 8, 9) - Center, right lanes of US 181 northbound

  • Dec. 12-16

Monday (Dec. 12) – Center and right lanes of US 181 northbound

Tuesday, Wednesday (Dec. 13, 14) – Center and right lanes of US 181 southbound

Thursday (Dec. 15) – Cleanup day. Any lane closures will be determined and announced by Dec. 12

Friday (Dec. 16) – Weather makeup day, if needed.

No work scheduled the weekend of Dec. 10, 11. All lanes open.

Motorists are urged to consider alternate routes, to expect delays and allow extra travel time, to follow all traffic control devices, and to slow down in the work zone.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ELECTION 2022

ELECTION 2022