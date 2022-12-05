Harbor Bridge to close for routine inspection

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation said in a release The Harbor Bridge is scheduled to undergo its regularly scheduled safety inspection during the weeks of Dec. 5 and Dec. 12, which will require multiple, daytime lane closures of U.S. Hwy-181.

The Harbor Bridge has three travel lanes in each direction. So, each closure will affect two of the three lanes in one direction. One travel lane during the closure will remain open. During that closure, all travel lanes in the other direction will remain open.

All lanes in the opposite direction of the closures will be open to traffic. All work is weather permitting.

The closures, which are scheduled each day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., are:

Dec. 5–9

Monday, Tuesday (Dec. 5, 6) – Center, right lanes of US 181 southbound

Wednesday, Thursday, Friday (Dec. 7, 8, 9) - Center, right lanes of US 181 northbound

Dec. 12-16

Monday (Dec. 12) – Center and right lanes of US 181 northbound

Tuesday, Wednesday (Dec. 13, 14) – Center and right lanes of US 181 southbound

Thursday (Dec. 15) – Cleanup day. Any lane closures will be determined and announced by Dec. 12

Friday (Dec. 16) – Weather makeup day, if needed.

No work scheduled the weekend of Dec. 10, 11. All lanes open.

Motorists are urged to consider alternate routes, to expect delays and allow extra travel time, to follow all traffic control devices, and to slow down in the work zone.

