Harbor Bridge shut down due to major accident

UPDATE:

Police have confirmed that two individuals died in a three-car crash.

Two other victims have been taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.

The southbound lanes are closed and officials recommend finding an alternative route.

ORGINAL:

According to a tweet from the Corpus Christi Police Department officers are working on a major accident on US HWY 181.

The Harbor Bridge has been shut down until further notice.

Both southbound and northbound are closed. CCPD is asking to find an alternative route if possible.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.