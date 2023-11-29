Harbor Bridge Project closures affecting northbound, southbound lanes of South Interchange

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — There will be several lane closures coming up on all northbound and southbound mainlanes on Interstate Highway 37 beginning Friday, December 1, from 9 p.m. until noon, Saturday, December 2.

Work crews say the closures are necessary for overhead construction around the South Interchange.

"Motorists heading northbound on IH 37 from US 181 can access southbound SH 286 via the Northwest Loop Ramp or continue towards Calallen by taking the Port Avenue exit and remaining

on the Martin Luther King Drive frontage road to reenter IH 37 at Stillman Avenue," said officials.

Motorists traveling northbound on IH 37 from the Bayfront area will follow the detour signs to Chaparral Street, Belden Street, N Tancahua, and remain on the Martin Luther King Drive frontage road to reenter IH 37 at Stillman Avenue.

According to officials, motorists heading southbound on IH 37 to the Bayfront area will be detoured to take the southbound SH 286 connector ramp, make a U-turn at Tarlton Avenue, and head northbound on SH 286 to the northbound US 181 and Staples Street exit.

"Motorists heading southbound on IH 37 to southbound SH 286 via the connector ramp will not be impacted by the closure," added officials.

Motorists should be aware of the freeway closures and consider using alternate routes. All motorists should slow down in the work zones and keep in mind that crews will be working if the weather permits.

For information about all current and upcoming lane closures related to the Harbor Bridge Project, visit www.harborbridgeproject.com