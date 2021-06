CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Ongoing work on the new Harbor Bridge will cause some lane closures overnight on Friday.

Starting Friday at 9 p.m., crews will shut down all IH-37 main lanes near the intersection with the Crosstown Expressway. Drivers will have to exit at Port Avenue and take the frontage road until the new Stillman Avenue on-ramp.

People coming from downtown will need to follow the detour signs to the same ramp. The closures will last until 6 a.m. Saturday.