CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Harbor Bridge construction project continues with some road closures until 6 a.m. Friday.

The closures began at 9 p.m. Thursday and will continue until Friday morning, all northbound U.S. 181 main lanes will be closed from Burleson Street to Beach Avenue.

Drivers heading northbound on 181 will be detoured at the Burleson exit. Motorists are advised to follow the east causeway boulevard frontage road to re-enter 181 past Beach Avenue.