Hamlin Middle School dealing with broken AC units during extreme heat

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Since last week, Hamlin Middle School in Corpus Christi had six AC units that were not cooling to full capacity. As of Thursday, there are two AC units left to repair.

While the AC units were being fixed, students were relocated to other areas of the school that have fully working AC, like empty classrooms, the library and the cafeteria.

When AC units go out, the school puts in work orders for CCISD maintenance crews.

Hamlin Middle School Principal Bridget Lamoureux said normally maintenance crews will take a day or two before coming in to look at the problem. But in this heat emergency, they are showing up within the hour of the work order request.

“That’s always the way we do things," Lamoureux said. "If it’s a computer that needs fixing, if it’s an AC unit, we put a work order in. Sometimes it can be fixed right then and there and other times it might be a day or two depending on if they need to get parts.”

Hamlin Middle School is the last outdoor school within CCISD. They are under construction for a new building, which is expected to be completed in the next two years.

“Hopefully within the next few weeks we’ll be getting some portables because of the new construction, so we’ll have some extra classrooms available,” Lamoureux said.

One of the remaining two faulty AC units will be fixed by Friday. The other one is waiting for a part and will be ready to go by Monday so students can head back to their classrooms comfortably.

