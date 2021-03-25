Habitat for Humanity expands programs to San Patricio County

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Throughout the pandemic we've continued to give you resources in these uncertain times and to help manage the pressure, Habitat for Humanity here in Corpus Christi announcing they'll be expanding their services to San Patricio County.

Workers with Habitat for Humanity do their best to make those who dream of owning their own home, a reality along with new programs.

"It's a blessing because I went so long without water electricity was bad enough but without water, we had to flush our toilets with water we had to carry out," said San Patricio resident Carol Driver.

Driver says has been without water since February 14th. Habitat for Humanity stepped in to help and fixed her plumbing.

Folks with the non-profit say they have two new programs such as the "Aging in Place" and the Critical Repair program where both are designed to assist folks over the age of 65.

"So ultimately our programs are just to help people have safe affordable housing, homeownership housing," said Community Relations Director of Habitat for Humanity Kristopher Morgan.

The non-profit also says they will continue their mission so they can help folks like Carol.

"And so we're bringing something to the county that there isn't a whole lot of and so it does give more residents the opportunity just like it does residents of Corpus Christi and other areas," said Morgan.

"I don't know what I would have done without them, would I still be without water? You know?" said Driver.