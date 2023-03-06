H-E-Buddy pays a surprise visit to Ray High School

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — H-E-Buddy paid a surprise visit on Monday to Ray High School.

Walker Perkins, a social studies teacher, was presented with an excellence in in education award nomination.

Along with gifts, Walker also received a $1,000 check for his dedication to education.

H-E-B also matched the award for Ray High School.

"It's amazing, it's a statewide honor I don't think that there is no one in the private sector that does more for education than HEB. This is a really long commitment made by their founders Howard Butt Junior to really make sure they are investing and giving back to the community." Said Walker.

All finalists will be invited to compete against other educators in the state for a chance to win greater cash prizes.

The winner for these will be announced in April.

