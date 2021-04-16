H-E-B visiting schools across the state to show their appreciation

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — H-E-B representatives are paying a visit to some schools across the state as a way to thank teachers and staff for all of their hard work.

It's part of its H-E-B Texas Loves Teachers Tour, where grocery store chain representatives stop by 50 schools across the state.

Schools were chosen based on votes from their communities.

On Thursday, the bus was in Corpus Christi to surprise teachers and staff at Rose Shaw Elementary and Ella Barnes Elementary with lunch and other gifts.

The teachers told KRIS 6 News they really appreciated the surprise.

"It's fantastic, it's so exciting, and we're all just thrilled," said Barnes Elementary teacher Kim Juneau. "We just want to thank them. It's great."

"We're very grateful to be here, very grateful to be here," said Barnes Elementary teacher Anna Martinez. "This makes us very excited and happy to be here."

The principal at Shaw Elementary also echoed that statement.

"We truly, truly are so appreciative of all that they do for us in our community," said Rose Shaw Elementary principal Rebecca Casas.

There was also a raffle with some lucky teachers and staff winning H-E-B gift cards.