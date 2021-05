CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Ahead of Mother's Day, H-E-B is thanking military spouses.

The grocery store chain teamed up with USO South Texas to thank military families for their sacrifices.

At the HEB in Flour Bluff, spouses were treated to a bouquet of flowers, a goodie bag, and a sweet treat.

HEB's Operation Appreciation is delivering nearly 5,000 floral bouquets to military spouses across Texas.