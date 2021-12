CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you still need to buy some last-minute gifts or groceries, H-E-B locations across the Coastal Bend will be closing early on Friday.

All H-E-B locations will close at 8 p.m. Friday.

Curbside shopping will stop at 7 p.m., home delivery at 6 p.m. and H-E-B pharmacies will close at 5 p.m.

All stores are closed on Christmas Day.

They will re-open for regular hours on Sunday, with curbside and home delivery starting at 9 a.m.