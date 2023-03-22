H-E-B launches its 10th annual Quest for Texas Best

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — H-E-B is going on its annual quest traveling through the state of Texas in search of the best Texas-made products to put on its shelves.

The submission window is open until 5. p.m., April, 6 participants must submit a two-minute video.

The video requirements are listed below:



How and where the product is made

Imagery of the actual product

Why H-E-B should select your product as the Best in Texas

Anything else that you feel H-E-B needs to know that would help select you as a finalist

This is an open call for locally owned, small food, beverages, and general merchandise suppliers to have products considered to be on H-E-B shelves and $25,000 in their pockets,

There is a virtual meeting on March 30, from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., register here.

For more information, you could visit H-E-B's website here.

