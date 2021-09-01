H-E-B donates $1M and truckloads of food to Coastal Bend Food Bank

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — H-E-B is donating two truckloads of food and $1 million dollars to the Coastal Bend Food Bank (CBFB) of Corpus Christi.

The donation is meant to support the food bank's "Capital Campaign: Building Hope," which is an effort to build a new facility.

The CBFB says its current 22,000 square foot building is no longer large enough to support their needs. They have to store some foods off-site, they can't handle donations and distributions at the same time, and there isn't enough room for volunteers. They're hoping to raise $30 million to build a larger facility. With more space, they will be able to increase their yearly distribution by a million pounds and include things like fresh fruits and vegetables.

The plans call for a 100,000 square foot facility with a cold storage area, volunteer space, room for intake and distribution at the same time, and room for emergency response.

You can donate to the project, or help raise funds by going to their website.

H-E-B will present a check and food donation Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at the Coastal Bend Food Bank.

H-E-B is also simultaneously celebrating the company’s 90th anniversary in Corpus Christi and considers the donation a part of Hunger Action Month.

"For Hunger Action Month, H-E-B works to raise awareness about food insecurity by supporting food banks throughout Texas and participating in several hunger initiatives, including its Help End Hunger in-store donation campaign," says a press release from H-E-B.

It is all a part of H-E-B’s Hunger Relief Program, which aims to raise awareness and battle hunger in the community. Last year, H-E-B’s Hunger Relief Program donated 41 million pounds of food to families in need. And since the year the program was founded in 1982, H-E-B has donated more than 1 billion pounds of food to 5,500 non-profit organizations in Texas and Mexico.