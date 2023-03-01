H.C. Dilworth Monument restored by community members, Boy Scout Troop 3

The Troop 3 Scouts, alongside other community members were honored on Tuesday in front of the Corpus Christi City Council for restoring a monument that was vandalized a decade ago.

The Dr. H.C. Dilworth Monument was vandalized in February 2013.

At Tuesday's city council meeting, assistant city manager Nadia Chandler Hardy said the shape of the monument after the incident "discouraged many families from using the park."

After work that began in fall 2022, the project was complete, and the monument was given a rededication ceremony on Feb. 18.

"Today, we recognize the dedication and hard work of our community members who helped to restore the Dr. H.C. Dilworth Monument," she said. "Together these individuals collaborated to restore and rebuild the (monument), which celebrates the life, labor and legacy of a great man who dedicated his life for the work of equality for all people."