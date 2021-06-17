Gun shop owners, customers support Constitutional Carry

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gun stores say business has been up since the legislature passed the constitutional carry bill.

Meanwhile, gun owners feel that Texas' new permit-less carry law is a win for the Second Amendment.

“I already feel that I have a right to do it anyway,” said gun owner Hector Garza.

“It's definitely a step forward, legislation-wise, for the Second Amendment,” said Daniel Garcia.

Garcia runs The Sharp Shooter. He says since the legislature passed HB 1927, people have been more interested in buying guns. Even though Texans won't need to take a licensing course after Sep. 1, Garcia still recommends it.

“A lot of the people that are going to be relying on Constitutional Carry and not taking the license-to-carry course are not going to be familiar with a lot of the laws, the Texas Penal Code; when to use deadly force, when it's legal, when it's not,” said Garcia.

Gov. Greg Abbott signing the bill into law was good news to Garza.

“I’m glad he did it,” said Graza. “I’m glad our governor is actually is doing something that others aren't doing.”

Garza says he owns several guns, and carries them in public. However, he has no permits and never has. Garza says he's safe with his guns and knows the proper way to handle them.

“I haven't had any courses but I've had people show me,” said Graza. “I know the difference between safe and fire, and not to keep a weapon loaded.”

That’s the kind of common sense that Garcia hopes everyone shows, permit or not.

“It's still on that person to be familiar with firearms, be comfortable with firearms, be safe with firearms, and know the laws,” said Garcia.

Garcia recommends any gun owner take a certification course. The Sharp Shooter offers them weekly.