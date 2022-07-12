Gulf Coast Humane Society employees deemed essential by Nueces County

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County has some new first responders on their hands to help our four-legged friends during times of crisis.

On Tuesday, Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales designated employees at the Gulf Coast Humane Society as essential workers.

This will help them be better prepared for natural disasters, including hurricanes, floods, fires and extreme temperatures.

Workers will be out in the streets to help any animal in need.

Canales told KRIS 6 News she couldn't have chosen a better group for the job.

"They understand adoptions and fostering, they understand animal care, medical care," Canales said. "But more than anything, they understand how people can come together for the love of animals."

Canales said when we think about a disaster and protecting our most vulnerable, we should always include our pets.