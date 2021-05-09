Guajardo encourages healthy lifestyle for residents with monthly group run

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The first 'We Run This City With the Mayor' took place Saturday morning with Mayor Paulette Guajardo putting on her running shoes to encourage a healthy lifestyle for residents.

This monthly run will rotate between the different districts of Corpus Christi. The first district to take part in the run was District 5.

"It's harder to get out and do it alone, so if we do it as a group, we have runners in the first wave, joggers in the second, and walkers in the third wave," said Guajardo.

Guajardo says about 200 people showed up for the event and she couldn't be happier with the turn out.

This is the first of many events to come.