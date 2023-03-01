Grow Local Farmers' market launches SNAP acceptance.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to a release,frGrow Local Farmers' Market will be accepting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program(SNAP) payments starting March 1.

There will be a central point of sale system located at the SNAP information table where customers can swipe their EBT cards.

Once the card is swiped, the customer will receive a SNAP coupon that can be used at any individual vendor's booth.

The release states that if a customer makes a SNAP purchase of $1, they will receive an additional $1 bonus coupon to spend on SNAP-eligible foods.

The bonus coupons have a limit of $20.

“By having SNAP EBT at the Grow Local Farmers’ Market, and providing bonus coupons to SNAP customers, we are strategically furthering our mission to grow a healthy, local community by improving access to affordable, nutrient-dense foods,” Gilda E. Ramirez, Grow Local South Texas’ Executive Director said in the release.

Ramirez added that having SNAP at the market will bring additional revenue for local vendors and introduce different customers to the Grow Local Farmers' Market.

Emily Dodd, the board president for Grow Local South Texas, is excited to bring SNAP to the Grow Local Farmers’ Market.

She said in the release that it will increase community-wide food access and make strides in growing a robust local food system,

"We are excited about this continuing season of growth and in realizing the organization’s mission and strategic plan in the Coastal Bend,” Dodd added.

It is essential for Grow Local South Texas to enhance the community's quality of life and demonstrate healthy living.

Accepting SNAP benefits at the market will greatly further their goal, they said.

The market will open from 5-8 8 p.m. at the Art Center of Corpus Christi located at 100 N. Shoreline Blvd. and SNAP benefits will continue to be accepted every Wednesday.