Grilling on a budget: How to save this 4th of July

For local resident Adrian Medina, celebrating the Fourth of July has always meant family time and food — especially the classic cookout fare.

“We had already planned to make hot dogs and hamburgers, you know, ultimately for the 4th of July. Just easy peezy,” Medina said.

But this year, many Americans are rethinking their traditional grilling plans. A recent study by research firm Numerator found that roughly 1 in 4 people plan to reduce their spending on food items this Independence Day — largely due to the rising cost of meat.

Grilling on a budget for the 4th of July

Take ground beef, for example. Once available for $1.99 a pound, shoppers like Medina, are now seeing prices climb to $4.99 or even $5.99 per pound.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, prices for grilling staples like burgers, hot dogs, and steaks have increased 18 to 25 percent since 2021.

Christian Ockels, managing member at Champs Meat Market in Corpus Christi, says the jump boils down to simple economics.

“It’s just supply and demand,” Ockels said. “The national herd size is getting smaller, and with that, there’s still about the same number of mouths to feed.”

Still, Ockels says there are ways for budget-conscious families to keep the tradition alive. He suggests downsizing gatherings, opting for more vegetables, doing potlucks, use cheaper cuts— or even skipping beef altogether.

“Chicken and pork are always great options,” he added. “It’s good, and it’s quite a bit cheaper than beef.”

Because no matter the budget, Ockels believes everyone should have the chance to celebrate the Fourth of July.

“If you’re American, you have to celebrate the 4th of July,” he said. “And if you’re human, you have to eat. So you might as well.”

