CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott will be in Corpus Christi delivering the State of the State Address.

Doors for the luncheon will open at 11:45 this morning at the Solomon P Ortiz Center.

There will also be a special statement from Mayor Paulette Guajardo and Nueces County Judge Connie Scott at 12:15 p.m.

Governor Abbott is set to speak at 12:25 p.m., with the luncheon expected to end around 1 p.m.

If you want to check it out, live streaming of the event will be available.