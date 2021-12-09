GREGORY, Texas — Wednesday was the grand opening for the Savage Gulf Rail Facility in Gregory.

Savage provides transportation and supply chain services for large industries. This 36 mile facility will handle materials coming in and out of Gulf Coast Growth Ventures, a plastics manufacturing facility in San Patricio County.

"This is one of those days that you're proud to be a citizen of San Patricio County, and as a leader of San Patricio County that we can welcome a company like Savage who has a very, very long history of starting out as just a very small company. They are very proof of what the American concept of industry has been built on," said San Patricio County Judge David Krebs.

The GCGV project has created more than 600 permanent jobs in the area.