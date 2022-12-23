Grand opening for Cheesecake Factory kicks off Dec. 22

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One of the main attractions of the new Cheesecake Factory Restaurant is a whole lot of cheesecake.

The newly constructed restaurant is set to open its doors on Dec. 22 at 11:30 a.m. at La Palmera Mall.

"We are so excited to finally be opening here in Corpus Christi. We have been getting requests from the local area for years. And finally, we are opening here in the Coastal Bend," said Alethea Rowe, Senior Director of Public Relations for the Cheesecake Factory.

There are over 30 cheesecakes on the menu to choose from, as well as over 250 other items, so there are plenty of options.

For more information on the Cheesecake Factory's grand opening, visit their website here.

