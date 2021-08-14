GPISD welcomes new middle school into district

PORTLAND, Texas — Gregory-Portland ISD has a brand new middle school and on Saturday the new campus was officially welcomed into the school district.

The new school was part of the 2015 bond package that was passed, and the school district says it was very important that they included students in this ceremony because the new middle school will be theirs.

"It brings me so much pride for our students, it's a demonstration of my community's love and support and commitment to them and their future as well as their success," said GPISD Superintendent Michelle Cavazos.

The staff and faculty are excited to welcome students into this new state of the art campus.