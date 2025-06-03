Governor Abbott approves disaster declaration for South Texas counties after severe storms

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A month after severe storms battered parts of the Coastal Bend, Governor Abbott has approved a disaster declaration for South Texas.

The declaration includes Brooks, Duval, Jim Wells, Kleberg, Live Oak, Nueces, and San Patricio counties.

In early May, the Petronila community faced unprecedented storms where many neighbors struggled to rebuild without insurance or assistance.

The Small Business Administration has opened several loan programs that will provide low-interest loans to qualifying homeowners, renters, and businesses in affected areas in South Texas neighborhoods.

If you're looking to receive disaster assistance, you can apply here or call 800-659-2955.

