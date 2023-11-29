Got a tooth ache? One local dentist will pull out your tooth for free.

A local dentist office wants to give back to the community.

On Wednesday, Family Dentistry will hold its 6th annual Free Dental Health event and they will be extracting teeth for free.

Dentist Rony Yassin says this is something his office likes to do every year to help the community.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to noon at the office located at 6500 South Padre Island Drive, Suite 16.

If you plan to participate in the event, you're asked to bring your medication list. If you qualify for their service, you will be screened and given a scheduled appointment for the procedure.

"We basically ask that people bring patience because it's going to be a first come, first serve event. Obviously, there's going to be a long line. So, we ask that everyone has that in mind when they come over," Yassin said.