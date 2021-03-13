Golden Egg Hunt a hit at La Palmera Mall

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — “Find the Golden Egg for a chance to win prizes,” says the flier for the Golden Egg Hunt at La Palmera Mall. The grand prize — a $250 gift card to the mall.

“$250 is a lot of money to win,” said Anthony Galindo-Burnett. Anthony, his siblings, and his mother won the top prize last week.

“It was a lot of fun. We haven’t been to the mall very much with the pandemic, so coming out and having some time to run around to see the stores, and watch some videos and figure out the clues, was a lot of fun. It’s something we like to do, puzzles and stuff, so it was a great time,” said mother Elizabeth Galindo-Burnett.

The premise: La Palmera releases a video clue containing a riddle to solve the location of the next clue. Mall-goers have to solve the riddle to find the next clue, and take a time-stamped selfie at the location, watch another video for a clue, and so on. The first family to solve all the clues and send in the picture to the La Palmera Facebook or Instagram pages, wins the top prize.

The Galindo-Burnett family finished the scavenger hunt in around 16 minutes.

“It was very competitive, and it was scary because we didn’t want to give anybody any help. But, you see other people running the same way you are, and you know what they’re doing, you know they’re on the hunt too. It was a little nerve-wracking and scary to try to finish quick, and I think that’s what pushed us to go quicker,” Elizabeth Galindo-Burnett said.

“We had to walk when we were near a security guard, so it was like running, walking, and then running!” said Dominic Galindo-Burnett, the second-youngest of the siblings.

For the family, it was nice to get to the mall and have fun, and the $250 gift card wasn’t bad for a days’ work.

“We didn’t really know that we were gonna win, so we were surprised that we actually got it,” said Isabella Galindo-Burnett.

“Running around the mall is very exhausting, and finally getting the egg is very, very exciting,” said Anthony Galindo-Burnett.

The next clue for the Golden Egg Hunt will be released on Monday, March 15, at 11 a.m. on the La Palmera Facebook and Instagram pages. For more information on the Golden Egg Hunt, visit La Palmera’s website.