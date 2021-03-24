Gloria Hicks Elementary School principal arrested

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The principal at Gloria Hicks Elementary School has been arrested on driving while intoxicated charges.

Police records indicate that Alicia Garza, 39, was arrested by Corpus Christi police on March 17 after she crashed into a parked car and failed a field sobriety test.

She was arrested at 10:48 p.m. at 2017 Toben Drive near Holly and Airline.

Police were called after a vehicle hit several parked cars and then attempted to leave the area.

Police say Garza stopped her car in the middle of the street.

Officers say she was standing in a nearby driveway and strongly smelled of alcohol.

Garza currently is on administrative leave from the school.

We'll have more information as we learn about this breaking story.