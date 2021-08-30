Give 'Food for Fines' in September to clear overdue library fees

CORPUS CHRSITI, Texas — Have you checked out a book, audiobook, or movie at the library and forgot to turn it back in? Maybe you just wanted to keep it for a little bit longer, but now you're drowning in fines.

Those fees can add up quickly, but now is your opportunity to clear your account while also helping to feed those in need. The city's public libraries are teaming up with the Coastal Bend Food Bank for their annual 'Food for Fines' canned good drive.

For the entire month of September, Corpus Christi libraries will be accepting donated canned goods as payment for overdue library fines. Each donated item is worth $1 in outstanding library fees.

The library will only accept commercially packaged canned goods or packaged food with clear labels. They will not accept glass containers, open packages, or repackaged or expired items.

The following libraries will be participating in this one month canned food drive:

La Retama Central Library

805 Comanche Street

Janet F. Harte Public Library

2629 Waldron Road

Ben F. McDonald Public Library

4044 Greenwood Drive

Anita & W.T. Neyland Public Library

1230 Carmel Pkwy

Dr. Clotilde P. Garcia Public Library

5930 Brockhampton Street

Owen R. Hopkins Public Library

3202 McKinzie Road

