Give 'Food for Fines' in September to clear overdue library fees

CORPUS CHRSITI, Texas — Have you checked out a book, audiobook, or movie at the library and forgot to turn it back in? Maybe you just wanted to keep it for a little bit longer, but now you're drowning in fines.
Those fees can add up quickly, but now is your opportunity to clear your account while also helping to feed those in need. The city's public libraries are teaming up with the Coastal Bend Food Bank for their annual 'Food for Fines' canned good drive.
For the entire month of September, Corpus Christi libraries will be accepting donated canned goods as payment for overdue library fines. Each donated item is worth $1 in outstanding library fees.
The library will only accept commercially packaged canned goods or packaged food with clear labels. They will not accept glass containers, open packages, or repackaged or expired items.
The following libraries will be participating in this one month canned food drive:
- La Retama Central Library
805 Comanche Street
- Janet F. Harte Public Library
2629 Waldron Road
- Ben F. McDonald Public Library
4044 Greenwood Drive
- Anita & W.T. Neyland Public Library
1230 Carmel Pkwy
- Dr. Clotilde P. Garcia Public Library
5930 Brockhampton Street
- Owen R. Hopkins Public Library
3202 McKinzie Road