Girl Scouts plan for their future as they make cookie sales

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You see them out in the community.

The ones in a little green vest aren’t just selling you cookies. They’re paving the way to their future. They’re known as Girl Scouts.

“The best sellers are thin mints, caramel delights and lemonades,” one Girl Scout said.

Troop 9684 and 96026 sells cookies at multiple locations in the Coastal Bend. Ava Lozano tells us it can be a lot of work.

“You have to be committed and when you’re committed sometimes people will misjudge,” Lozano said. “People think we’re only about selling Girl Scout cookies but it’s so much more than that.”

The Girl Scouts of Greater South Texas chapter offers opportunities to girls of all ages.

The mission is to help them gain confidence and pride as well as learning about money management, marketing and running their own business.

Grace Susik-Lascano has been a part of troop 9684 for three years and she loves it.

“We meet different people daily. People from different states, people who have never had Girl Scouts cookies before and people who have been past Girl Scouts,” Lascano said.

Role models in the eyes of these young ladies.

Lascano tells us she has plans to join the military.

"It looks really good on a college transcripts and job applications,” Lascano said.

Emma Bocanegra, the 2020 Cookie Queen for troop 4084 is also thinking about the future.

As a 5th grader she knows she wants to work with animals and Girl Scouts has pushed her to follow her dream.

“Even though it’s hard. I think you should keep on going because if you do hard work, you’ll be rewarded,” Bocanegra said.

A reward like the patches on their green vest.

Motivating Girl Scouts across the United States to follow their dreams no matter how big.