Getting families in time for holidays

CORPUS CHRISTI — If you’ve been out lately – you’ve seen Holiday shoppers and Christmas lights are going up. But the best part of the Holiday season is our families.

Late Friday morning, 17 Nueces County children will receive the best gift – a family.

Balloons went up. A backdrop was constructed and a heart gallery that tugged at those heart strings – all this inside the Nueces County Courthouse.

“Our caseworkers are very excited, and they want this day to be a very special for these children because it’s the day their family was born. And these children are going to be home in time for the holidays," John Lennan, a media specialist for Texas Department of Family and Protective Services said.

Lennan said every child wants to grow up in a family, feeling loved and special.

The judge will strike his gavel signaling the birth of a new family. It’ll be a big day – one these families will remember forever.

To learn more about adopting children from the State of Texas visit adoptchildren.org.

