George West residents continue to watch the rising water levels in the Nueces River

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The gauge measuring the height of the water level in the Nueces River has slowly come down, but the people who live near the river are seeing more water near their homes.

“We have two bicycles down here and we take the cars to high ground and wait out,” said Deborah Beseda who lives on Cub Lane, 13 miles from George West.

She lives right next to the river and said she’s experienced extreme flooding before.

Beseda expects the water to rise by another foot.

“Plus, we got rain scheduled and we’re fixing to be in hurricane season. That’s all the factors that give me anxiety,” said Beseda.

On county road 365 off farm road 799, the river crested overnight.

Emergency Management Coordinator, Zac Durham tells KZTV because of the flooding, four people who live in the area have decided to stay put and wait it out.

"With a high-water vehicle to check on them this morning they seemed to be in high morale and well provisioned. They said they have done it before, and they'll do it again,” Durham said.

Durham is the only person on the Emergency Management team and for the last week he has knocked on doors letting people know about the rising river levels.

To see the water levels declining is a sigh of relief.

“60 to 80 was the prediction of actual affected persons, as of current I’ve seen a potential of 12,” he said.

While there have been no injuries and no extreme damage to homes, one major concern for the Emergency Management team and people who live in low lying areas is the possibility of more rain up north.

If that happens they are prepared to see more flooding on roads and in neighborhoods.

