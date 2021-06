GEORGE WEST, Texas — The George West Independent School District is also hosting a job fair this week.

The job fair is happening Thursday at the George West High School Activity Center which is located at 1013 Houston Street.

The district is looking to fill positions in secondary social studies, 7th and 8th grade elective, special education, bus drivers, and custodians among other jobs.

The job fair will be happening from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday June 17, 2021.