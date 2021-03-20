George West artisan market continues to see steady turnout

GEORGE WEST, Texas — A monthly event that works to better-support area creators and marketers experienced a modest turnout Saturday — with some even selling out well before noon.

The city’s Farmer and Artisan Market generally happens on every third Saturday of the month from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of the Buck West House at 400 Nueces St.

The event is sponsored by the George West Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center, which operates out of the Buck West House.

“Seventy-five percent of them work out of their homes, “ said their department’s executive director, Rena McWilliams. “So this gives them a venue in which to see the public and display their wares and their homemade items.”

McWilliams specified that the money to put together the event comes as a result the city’s hotel occupancy tax since it works to bring in people who are out of town.

“The way COVID has been for the last few months, it really has given them a place to go (and) to get out,” she said.

To people like Anna Mills, a woman who moved to George West last October — being able to interact with the community was a breath of fresh air. She describes staying within her home for three months and often ordering groceries from home. Today, as a crocheter who owns Creating Heirlooms, she said it felt good to sell a few blankets.

“I think they’re wanting to get out,” Mills said. “The weather is amazing — being the first day of spring, it kind of gives you an inner joy to be out in the sun and just amongst people.”

Mills has received her COVID-19 vaccination, but still kept her mask handy for the few face-covered customers who went up to her booth.

Although it wasn’t the busiest, she was still happy to see the turnout.

“I know last month, it was larger, and there were more people, but I was surprised to see this many people here, people selling out of what they brought,” she said.

For updates on local happenings within the George West area, you can follow the city’s Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.