George Floyd's attorney Ben Crump visits Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — New details have emerged in the ruling of the former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin. A Minnesota judge has found aggravating factors in the death of George Floyd.

Judge Peter Cahill found former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin abused his authority as a police officer when he restrained Floyd during an arrest last year.

Judge Cahill also found Chauvin treated Floyd with "particular cruelty."

The ruling paves the way for the possibility of a longer sentence for Chauvin, who was convicted in April on murder and manslaughter charges.

Civil rights advocate and personal injury attorney Ben Crump who also represents Floyd, was at the Corpus Christi Bar Association’s Law Day.

Crump says his message was to make a better world for our children.

“We have to be able to listen to even those who are voiceless through their pain, I know we can make a better America, we can make a more just America if we just work together,” said Crump

Crump also says we have much more work to do as Americans but to keep your eyes on the prize.

Chauvin is scheduled to be sentenced June 25.