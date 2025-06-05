As hurricane season ramps up, residents across the Coastal Bend are preparing for potential power outages—something future Rockport resident Hoshea Gorman knows all too well.

“We’ve been trapped without power for an extended amount of time,” Gorman said. “You’d be surprised how many things in your home you need to power.”

To stay ready, Gorman now keeps a portable generator on hand. “A good quality generator is something everyone should have,” he added.

Portable generators can be life-saving tools during extended outages, with the ability to power anything from essential appliances to entire homes. But fire officials warn: if used improperly, they can pose serious risks—including carbon monoxide poisoning, electrocution, and fire.

Generator safety tips during hurricane season

Corpus Christi Fire Marshal Tony Perez says preparation is key.

“Have a location picked out on your property,” Perez advised. “Which extension cords are you going to use? Are they UL tested and regulated? And make sure you're using the right equipment. Every generator has a capacity for what wattage it’s rated for, so pay attention to that too.”

Choosing the Right Generator:

Researching how much wattage you need can help you choose the safest and most effective generator for your home:



500 to 3,000 Watts

Suitable for powering small appliances, lights, power tools, and recreational use.



3,100 to 6,000 Watts

Can handle mid-size appliances, heating and cooling systems, and additional recreational needs.



6,100 to 10,000 Watts

Designed for powering large appliances, water heaters, and providing emergency power for an entire home.



10,000 Watts and Above

These models are often used for powering a full house, including essential appliances and systems.

With the right safety steps and properly sized equipment, Perez says generators can do more than keep the lights on.

“It also could be a life saver,” he said.

As residents get ready for hurricane season, officials urge everyone to follow safety guidelines and wattage recommendations to stay powered—and protected.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.