GasBuddy experts discuss rising gas prices in Corpus Christi

Posted at 5:39 PM, May 22, 2024

Gasoline prices in Corpus Christi are on the rise going into the Memorial Day weekend, experts say. Prices have risen 4.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging around $3.05/g on May 20, according to GasBuddy's survey of 295 stations in Corpus Christi. According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Corpus Christi was priced at $2.88/g May 19 while the most expensive was $3.29/g, a difference of 41.0 cents per gallon. Meanwhile, the lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.49/g while the highest was $4.33/g. "The news continues to be good for motorists ahead of Memorial Day, with gasoline prices again falling, making it four straight weeks of declines for the national average as we get closer to the start of the summer driving season," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. Experts predict that gas prices over the next few months will stay far under record levels and should continue to drop as we get closer to the Fourth of July holiday. Historical gasoline prices in Corpus Christi and the national average going back ten years: May 20, 2023: $2.85/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g) May 20, 2022: $4.20/g (U.S. Average: $4.60/g) May 20, 2021: $2.68/g (U.S. Average: $3.04/g) May 20, 2020: $1.63/g (U.S. Average: $1.92/g) May 20, 2019: $2.42/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g) May 20, 2018: $2.66/g (U.S. Average: $2.92/g) May 20, 2017: $2.05/g (U.S. Average: $2.35/g) May 20, 2016: $1.98/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g) May 20, 2015: $2.48/g (U.S. Average: $2.73/g) May 20, 2014: $3.43/g (U.S. Average: $3.64/g) Best Gas Prices & Local Gas Stations in Corpus Christi, TX (gasbuddy.com)

