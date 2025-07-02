Gas prices drop ahead of holiday weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Drivers hitting the road for the holiday weekend will find some relief at the gas pump, as prices continue to fall across Texas.

The statewide average for a gallon of regular unleaded is now $2.59, according to AAA.

That's also the average price in Corpus Christi, where gas prices have dropped by 4 cents overnight and 25 cents in the past week. The cheapest gas is $2.49 per gallon at the Stripes located at 5614 Saratoga Blvd. To view more gas prices in Corpus Christi, visit GasBuddy.com.

