CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — City officials said crews were called to the Southside of Corpus Christi after a gas leak was reported in the area.

According to officials, work crews responded to the gas leak around 4 p.m. and a gas technician was sent out around 4:12 p.m.

Emergency crews, including the Corpus Christi Fire Department and Corpus Christi Police Department, shut down Airline and Gollihar to passing motorists as they evaluate the leak.